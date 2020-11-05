InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Detect High Water Levels in a Sink or Tub (CKL-1377)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple and effective way to notify a homeowner if water levels in a sink or tub get too high," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented the OVER RISE. My design helps to prevent flooding incidents associated with over-filling a sink, tub or even a bucket."

The patented invention provides an audible alert if water reaches a concerning height when filling a bucket, sink or bathtub. In doing so, it enables an individual to quickly react and turn off the water source. As a result, it could help to prevent water from overflowing and causing damage, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent drownings. The invention features an accurate design that is easy to mount and use so it is ideal for households, contractors, commercial property owners, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1377, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

