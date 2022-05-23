InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Hold Fluorescent Lightbulbs (CCP-1549)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient device for holding long fluorescent lightbulbs while working on a ladder," said an inventor, from Chicago Heights, Ill., "so I invented the HELPING HAND. My design can be used by one worker and it would ensure that the glass surfaces of the bulbs are protected."

The invention provides an effective way to hold fluorescent lightbulbs for installation/replacement procedures on a ladder. In doing so, it increases safety and efficiency. It also eliminates the need for assistance and it provides added protection. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, construction workers, electrical workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCP-1549, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

