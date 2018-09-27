InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Manage Hair Weaves and Accessories (CNC-244)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a hair stylist, I sometimes find it hard to manage all the weave pieces and accessories I am working with," said an inventor from Salisbury, N.C. "I came up with this idea as an efficient way to manage everything so that I could style hair more easily."

She developed the HAIR HANGER ETC. to offer a convenient place to store hair weaves and other accessories while styling hair. The unit eliminates the need to place these items on a chair or table, or in a drawer, etc. It saves time and effort, and does away with hassles and frustrations. Additionally, the invention is designed for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-244, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

