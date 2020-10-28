InventHelp Inventor develops Device to Promote Restful Sleep (DLL-3766)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We live in an increasingly stressful world and restful sleep is very important," said an inventor from Dallas, TX., "so I invented the SLEEP E Z SHADE. My design promotes restful sleep."

The patent-pending invention creates an environment for restful sleep during the day or night. This device is also designed to block light & noise for a restful sleep. A highly-private sleep environment allows an individual to relax and escape from the hectic pace of day-to-day life. Beyond the promotion of sleep, this proposed invention minimizes infiltration into a household, reducing energy costs within the structure.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DLL-3766, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

