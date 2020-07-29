InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Remove Snow and Ice from a Truck Roof (CPC-524)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is dangerous and illegal to drive with accumulations of snow and ice on top of a semi-truck," said an inventor, from Niantic, Conn. "I thought there should be a safe and efficient way to remove it, so I invented the ROOF ICE SNOW DEFROSTER FOR TRACTOR TRAILER."

The invention provides an effective and efficient way to remove ice and snow from the roof of a truck/semi-trailer. In doing so, it eliminates the need to climb ladders to manually remove snow and ice. As a result, it enhances safety for all drivers and it reduces the risk of airborne flying ice/snow debris, also known as "ice rockets". The invention features a durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners and operators of semi-trailers, trucks and recreational vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added convenience and peace of mind for drivers and trucking companies during winter weather."

