InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Secure Delivered Packages from Theft/Harm (DPH-443)

Jan 03, 2019, 13:00 ET

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I kept seeing news reports about thieves stealing packages off porches before the rightful owners could retrieve them," said an inventor from Aurora, Colo. "I came up with this protective system to safeguard delivered packages against theft, as well as inclement weather."

He developed the SAFE-T-BOX to protect packages after they have been delivered. The unit prevents packages from being stolen. It also keeps packages dry and safe from the elements. The invention ensures that delivered packages remain safe and secure until the rightful owner can retrieve them, which offers added peace of mind. Additionally, the container is designed for ease of use.

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-443, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

