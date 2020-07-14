InventHelp Inventor Develops Diaper Changing Accessory to Reduce Mess and Odors (CCP-1526)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more pleasant way for parents and caregivers to change dirty diapers," said an inventor, from Chicago, Ill., "so I invented STARKS POOP SHIELD."

The invention provides a neater, more effective way to change a soiled diaper. In doing so, it minimizes exposure to the mess and odor. As a result, it could make the task of changing a soiled diaper more bearable. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents of babies and caregivers of bedbound seniors and disabled individuals. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design provides added protection and peace of mind while changing a diaper."

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCP-1526, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

