InventHelp Inventor Develops Diaper Check Baby Onesie (CPC-421)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Easton, Conn., has developed the PEEKABO ONESIE, a baby onesie or baby clothing featuring an opening to allow parents and caregivers to more easily check a child's diaper.

"I got tired of undressing my baby at night, only to discover that his diaper was dry and then having to redress him again. It's a major disruption in both of our sleep cycles. My invention provides an easier way to determine if a baby's diaper is soiled," said the inventor. The PEEKABO ONESIE provides an easy way to check an infant's diaper without undressing the child. It offers increased convenience for parents and other caregivers. It may also help prevent diaper rash. This piece of clothing provides little disruption to the child, thus making it ideal for use at night. It is comfortable, practical and easy to use.

