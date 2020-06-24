InventHelp Inventor Develops Disabled Communication Sign (WDH-2543)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I notice many vehicles on the side of highways displaying bags, shirts and other items from their window," said an inventor from Washington, D.C. "This inspired me to develop a means to provide specific information regarding a disabled vehicle."

He developed the AUTO EIS to provide motorists with a highly-visible means to alert police and others to the status of a disabled vehicle. This invention may improve communication on roads through its convenient and user-friendly design. Additionally, this lightweight and weatherproof sign may prevent the vehicle from being towed.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-WDH-2543, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

