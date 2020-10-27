InventHelp Inventor Develops Discreet and Decorative Storage Accessory for Jewellery (WDH-2600)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe place to store jewelry where thieves would not think to look," said an inventor, from Glenn Dale, Md., "so I invented JEWELRY JARS. My decorative design could also enhance the appearance of a room."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique way to store and conceal jewelry items. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional jewelry boxes and storage cases. As a result, it could help to prevent stored jewelry from being stolen and it enhances organization. The invention features a decorative and discreet design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and women. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Washington D.C. sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-WDH-2600, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

