InventHelp Inventor Develops Discreet Urination Accessory for Men (MTN-3551)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sometimes men are out working on a jobsite and don't have access to a restroom. I thought there should be a discreet way for them to urinate," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the P I P. My design enables the user to pee in peace."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way for a man to relieve himself when a restroom is not nearby. In doing so, it eliminates the need to wait or search for a restroom. As a result, it could enhance comfort and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a discreet and versatile design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for men who suffer from urinary incontinence, various member of the labor force, distance runners or walkers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3551, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

