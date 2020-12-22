InventHelp Inventor Develops Discreet Vaporizer (PHO-2775)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to design a product which would encompass electronic vaporizing with a cellular phone case design. My designs will provide discretion & sophistication when vaping Nicotine, THC, and CBD products. Users will be able to medicate or consume recreationally with confidence."

"Though we are broken God has not dimmed OUR fight" – SSgt Christopher M. Johns (USAF)

As a combat veteran suffering from PTSD, cannabis saved my life. Inspired to help others medicate without fear of reprisal; these products/concepts extend beyond the military community which this vision was inspired. Our goal is to assist in educating individuals suffering from mental health issues & beyond; while advancing/facilitating cannabis awareness.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and is available for licensing or sale to manufactures or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PHO-2775, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission at http://www.InventHelp.com

