InventHelp Inventor Develops Disinfecting Plunger Case (NJD-2015)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While maintaining bathroom hygiene is a never-ending battle, in general, it can be especially challenging to assure that a bathroom plunger does not accumulate dangerous bacteria. Fortunately, an inventor from Newark, N.J., has conceived of an easy way to remove germs and bacteria from a plunger after each use.

She developed SANI PLUNGER to facilitate more sanitary conditions in the bathroom. As such, it improves safety for children since it helps them to stay healthy. Thus, this convenient, effective and affordably priced bathroom accessory affords peace of mind for their parents. It is also lightweight, compact, practical and easy to use. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I was concerned about safety and hygiene when I found my child playing with a plunger in my bathroom," she said.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2015, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

