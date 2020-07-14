InventHelp Inventor Develops Disinfecting Product to Sanitize a Room (CCT-4429)

PITTSBURGH, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to clean and disinfect a room and provide a safe and healthy environment," said an inventor, from Amelia, Ohio, "so I invented the DISINFECT BOMB."

The invention provides an effective way to disinfect a room. In doing so, it could help to kill viruses, bacteria and fungi. As a result, it saves time and effort when cleaning and it enhances sanitation. The invention features an efficient design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, businesses, schools, airplanes, cruise ships, hospitals, nursing homes, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to manually disinfect every surface in a room."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4429, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

