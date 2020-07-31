InventHelp Inventor Develops Dispensing System for Prescription Medication (KPP-121)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a pharmacist and I see a lot of prescription drug abuse and I thought there could be a better system for dispensing prescription drugs to patients," said an inventor, from Stroudsburg, Pa., "so I invented the C S A D D (CONTROL SUBSTANCE ABUSE DETERRENT DISPENSER)."

The invention provides an improved dispenser unit for prescription medication. In doing so, it ensures that patient dosage is properly documented. As a result, it provides added control and peace of mind. It also eliminates the need for individual pill handling by pharmacists. The invention features a secure design that is safe to use so it is ideal for households and medical facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a safe and effective way to dispense and monitor prescription drug usage."

The original design was submitted to the King of Prussia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KPP-121, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

