InventHelp Inventor Develops Disposable Dental Spittoon (LAX-1011)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a registered dental assistant for 27 years and currently work as the infectious control specialist," said an inventor from Fontana, Calif. "This inspired me to tackle the lack of controlling infectious sputumin."

She developed the patent pending V-SPITOON to reduce the risk of spreading infectious diseases due to improper cleaning of a conventional spittoon. This disposable product could attach to the high volume suction hose. It could be replaced after each patient.

