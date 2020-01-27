InventHelp Inventor Develops Disposable Mat (CCT-4342)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was driving in the rain while I looked at the white carpet in the interior of my vehicle," said an inventor from Wellston, Ohio. "This inspired me to develop covers for the carpet to keep it clean and then dispose of them when home."

She developed the TEARAMAT to catch and contain dirt, moisture and debris to eliminate time-consuming cleaning. This invention would provide temporary protection where needed to avoid discoloration, odors and deterioration of materials. Additionally, it may ensure that the vehicle's interior looked like new.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4342, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

