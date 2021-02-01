InventHelp Inventor Develops Disposable Sanitary Cover for Stethoscopes (NYS-106)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a physician, I was concerned about the risk of spreading infection-causing germs from patient to patient via a stethoscope," said an inventor from Houma, La. "This accessory will keep a stethoscope free of such contamination."

He developed a prototype for STETHOSCOPE CONDOM to keep germs and bacteria from accumulating on a stethoscope. As such, it prevents the spread of disease, facilitating sanitary conditions for improved patient care. This lightweight, compact accessory is also easy to use and remains firmly in place during use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the ---- sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NYS-106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

