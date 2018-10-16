InventHelp Inventor Develops DISPOSABLE STETHOSCOPE SLEEVE (TST-370)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a physician and I thought there could be an improved way to prevent germs from spreading from one patient to the next with a stethoscope," said an inventor, from Tucson, Ariz., "so I invented the DISPOSABLE STETHOSCOPE SLEEVE/COVER."

The DISPOSABLE STETHOSCOPE SLEEVE/COVER provides an effective way to cover and protect a stethoscope. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs. As a result, it enhances hygiene, safety and comfort. The patent pending invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities. Additionally, a prototype/inventory is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that a hygienic stethoscope can be used with each patient."

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TST-370, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

