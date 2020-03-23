InventHelp Inventor Develops Dissolvable Designs (LAX-1128)

PITTSBURGH, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have seen children wearing a wide array of fashionable clothing," said an inventor from North Hollywood, California. "This inspired me to develop a versatile means to create clothing that could continually be altered after each washing."

She developed ECO-MAJIX PAINT, patent-pending, to allow crafters to create attractive clothing that may be given as gifts. This invention would offer entertainment and educational value while also relieving boredom and stress. Additionally, it could easily be completed.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

