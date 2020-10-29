InventHelp Inventor Develops Dressing Aid to Increase Independence (ROH-723)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have a family member who needed assistance dressing," said an inventor, from Arkport, N.Y., "so I invented the DEVICE TO AID IN DRESSING PANTS AND/OR UNDERWEAR. My design increases independence by allowing an individual with physical limitations to change or dress themselves."

The patent-pending invention provides added assistance for individuals who have difficulties bending and/or maintaining balance to position pants and underwear. In doing so, it eliminates the need to ask for help. As a result, it increases independence and it could help to prevent falls. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for disabled, elderly or obese individuals and individuals who have recently undergone surgery. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ROH-723, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

