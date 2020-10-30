InventHelp Inventor Develops Dribbling Practice Device for Basketball Players (NMJ-544)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "When my kids were playing basketball, they needed help learning how to dribble the ball," said an inventor from Christiana, Tenn. "I wanted to give them a practice aid that would teach them the advantage of keeping the ball low."

He developed a prototype for BASKETBALL DRIBBLING & PERFORMANCE AID, patent-pending, to help players develop perfect form for dribbling a basketball. As such, it enables them to maintain control of the ball in a specific location. Designed to improve ball handling skills, it reduces the chance of turnovers to enhance overall performance on the court. This novel training aid is also safe, durable and versatile for players of all ages. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective, easy to use and affordably priced it is.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

