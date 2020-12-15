InventHelp Inventor Develops Drink Stabilizing Device for Unstable Surfaces (STU-2394)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of trying to balance my drink cup on the couch while relaxing," said an inventor, from Salt Lake City, Utah. "I thought there could be a better way to stabilize it, so I invented ALLEN'S LIQUID STABILIZER. My design ensures that your drink is easily accessible without the worry of spills."

The invention provides an effective way to support a beverage on a couch or bed. In doing so, it increases stability and balance. As a result, it helps to prevent spills and messes and it offers a more convenient alternative to storing a drink on a nightstand or table. The invention features a novel and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-STU-2394, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

