InventHelp Inventor Develops Driver-Adjustable Front Passenger Seat (FLA-3088)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Coral Springs, Fla., has developed the PASSENGER COMFORT CONTROL, a control system for a vehicle operator to adjust the positioning of the front passenger seat.

"I was inspired to develop a way for a motorist to have full control over the positioning of the front passenger seat. With my invention, a driver can control the motion and placement of the front passenger seat," said the inventor. The PASSENGER COMFORT CONTROL enables a motorist to easily adjust front passenger seat positioning. It makes more room for a person seated in the back behind the front passenger seat. This will spare the driver from pulling to the roadside to adjust seat positioning. It creates space that will help a backseat passenger to stretch out and relax. This will, in turn, enhance travel comfort and provide convenience for the motorist. It offers a user-friendly, easy-to-reach design. Finally, it is adaptable to different vehicles with front passenger power seats.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3088, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

