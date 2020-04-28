InventHelp Inventor Develops Driver Urinal (KPP-109)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a professional driver often met with the challenge of having to urinate when struggling to find a suitable facility," said a driver from Springfield, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a means to conveniently pee inside a parked vehicle."

He developed the patent pending DRIVER EMERGENCY URINATION KIT to allow individuals to discreetly urinate within a motor vehicle to save valuable time and effort. This invention could eliminate unscheduled stops that create delays. Additionally, it could provide users with comfort and may enhance travel safety.

The original design was submitted to the King of Prussia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KPP-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

