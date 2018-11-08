InventHelp Inventor Develops Drywall Worker's Toolbox (LCC-3965)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Easton, Pa., has developed the DRYWALL KNIFE BOX, a toolbox design that is specially configured for use by drywall workers. A prototype is available.

"My job as a carpenter inspired me to develop my idea. I want to help protect and transport tools from jobsite to jobsite," said the inventor. The DRYWALL KNIFE BOX provides a high level of organization. It is capable of holding most commonly used hand tools employed by drywall workers. This toolbox will keep tools safe and protected. With the tools so easily accessible, this will save time and boost productivity. The toolbox offers a good level of strength and durability. Finally, it will be easy to carry around various jobsites.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3965, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

