InventHelp Inventor Develops Dual-Function Electric Light Control (ALL-2069)

PITTSBURGH, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since break-ins occur more frequently in the dark when homeowners are away, travelers are encouraged to leave lights on while they are gone. Fortunately, an inventor from Alpharetta, Ga., has found an economical and energy saving way to do this.

He developed a prototype for COMBO SWITCH (DUAL MANUAL AND AUTO LIGHT SWITCH) to enable users to activate their lights automatically at preset times while away from home. As such, it improves home safety and security while saving energy and expense. Thus, it affords peace of mind for travelers. Furthermore, its dual functionality makes it versatile for both manual and programmable use. This energy efficient device is also practical, reliable and easy to operate. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventor's personal need inspired the idea. "I travel a lot and am away from home for days at a time," he said. "So I needed a way to set lights to automatically come on at a certain time each evening rather than leaving them on the whole time."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta 3 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2069, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

