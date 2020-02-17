InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Towing Hitch for Vehicles (BRK-2715)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fast and easy way to hook a trailer to a truck," said an inventor, from Heflin, Ala., "so I invented the QUICK HITCH TRAILER TOUNGE."

The patent pending invention provides an easier way to attach a trailer to a vehicle for towing. In doing so, it eliminates the need to continually realign the hitch ball and trailer tongue. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the owners of trucks and towing-capable vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available, and is patent pending.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the hassles and frustrations associated with traditional trailer hitches."

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BRK-2715, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

