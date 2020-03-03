Inventhelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Connect a Vehicle to a Parked Trailer (KOC-1128)

PITTSBURGH, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way to connect a vehicle hitch to a trailer without having someone stand behind and yell out instructions," said an inventor, from Orange, Texas, "so I invented the HITCH-N-GO."

The invention provides a more effective way to reverse and connect a vehicle to a parked trailer. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle and truck manufacturers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers a hassle-free way for one person to hook a vehicle to a trailer."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KOC-1128, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

