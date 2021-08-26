InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Identify Your Drink (OCM-1464)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a quick and simple way to determine which beverage is yours at a party or other gathering," said an inventor, from San Pedro, Calif., "so I invented the PEELABLE BOTTLE LABEL. My design could help to prevent you from accidentally sipping someone else's drink or wasting drinks due to beverage mix ups."

The invention provides an easier way for an individual to identify their bottled beverage. In doing so, it prevents an individual from accidentally drinking another person's drink. As a result, it could help to prevent confusion and cross-contamination and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a novel design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, bars, sporting events, parties, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1464, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

