InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Open a Bottled Beverage (DLL-3622)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple and easy way for anyone to loosen and remove a twist off bottled beverage cap," said an inventor, from Richland Hills, Texas, "so I invented the E-Z-TOP."

The patent pending invention provides an easier way to open a bottled beverage. In doing so, it eliminates the need to strain and struggle with traditional beverage caps. As a result, it increases comfort and it saves time and effort. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, elderly individuals and arthritis sufferers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design enables you to easily open your favorite bottled drinks."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

