InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Raise and Lower a Crib Mattress (LAX-1241)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My wife and I had trouble lifting our daughter in and out of her crib," said an inventor, from Burbank, Calif. "I thought there should be a simple way to raise and lower the mattress, so I invented the BABY UP. My design enables you to reach the crib mattress when needed without straining your back."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to raise and lower the mattress of a baby crib. In doing so, it enables a parent to easily access the crib's sleeping surface. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to struggle or strain. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

