InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Remove Meat from Chicken Wing Bones (OTW-378)

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe, clean and time-saving way to remove meat from chicken wings, hog wings or drumsticks," said an inventor, from Kalispell, Mont., "so I invented ELVIS'S WING CLEANER. My design could make eating wings at picnics, barbecues and restaurants easier and more enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick and easy way to remove meat from a chicken wing bone. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle with a knife or other utensil. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces messes. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial eating establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-378, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

