InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Reverse a Trailer (IPL-712)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to make backing up with a trailer safe and easy," said an inventor, from Kokomo, Ind., "so I invented the E Z BACK TRAILER."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to manipulate and steer a trailer when reversing. In doing so, it could help to prevent accidents when reversing. As a result, it saves time and effort and it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals and companies that utilize trailers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers an improved alternative to traditional trailers."

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-IPL-712, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

