InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Store Luggage and Protect Wheels (DLL-3649)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple way to protect the wheels of my suitcase in an overhead bin, luggage compartment or vehicle trunk," said an inventor, from Crowley, Texas, "so I invented the TUK-SAFE."

The invention ensures that luggage wheels are protected when not in use. It also provides an easier way to store an article of luggage. As a result, it increases convenience and space and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for travelers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations including a variety of sizes, colors and materials.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent luggage wheels from being accidentally broken off or damaged."

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3649, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

