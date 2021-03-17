InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Transport and Use a Folding Table (PIT-1107)

PITTSBURGH, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Traditional folding tables are bulky and hard to transport without assistance," said an inventor, from Parkersburg, W.V. "I wanted to create a quick and easy way to transport them for trade shows, craft shows, celebrations and other events, so I invented the TROLLEY TABLE."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier way to transport a folding table and supplies. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional folding tables. As a result, it could save time and effort and it could enhance the appearance of a folding table. The invention features a practical and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals or companies that utilize folding tables for trade shows, events, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to carry heavy tables or find a cart or dolly."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PIT-1107, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

