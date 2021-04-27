InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Use, Store & Transport a Ladder (MTN-3579)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a contractor and I needed an easier way to transport a ladder to various job sites," said an inventor, from New York, N.Y., "so I invented the WORK MATE LADDER. My design eliminates the hassle of carrying and storing a traditional cumbersome ladder."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to use, store and transport a ladder. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional ladders. As a result, it enhances stability and safety and it ensures that a ladder is accessible and ready for use. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors, households, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3579, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

