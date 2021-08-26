InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Utilize Small Pieces of Soap (PND-5095)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy, economical and environmentally-friendly way to use an entire bar of soap," said an inventor, from Burlington, N.J., "so I invented the SOAP NO MORE. My design enables you to use the soap pieces that are normally too small for practical use."

The invention provides an effective way to make use of small pieces of soap. In doing so, it prevents soap pieces from being discarded. As a result, it increases efficiency and it could save consumers money. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PND-5095, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

