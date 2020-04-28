InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Wash Dishes in the Sink (KSC-1448)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way to wash pots, pans and dishes in the kitchen sink," said an inventor, from Lawrence, Kan., "so I invented the DISH DEWD."

The invention provides an easier way to wash dishes. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional sponges and cleaning tools. As a result, it saves time and effort and it increases efficiency and cleanliness. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design makes washing the dishes less of a hassle."

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KSC-1448, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

