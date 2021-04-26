InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Wind Cargo Straps (SVH-244)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a time-saving and strain-free way for truckers to wind long cargo straps," said an inventor, from Glenwood, Ga., "so I invented the STRAP ROLLER. My design also could help to reduce exposure to inclement weather conditions."

The invention provides a quick and easy way to wind flatbed trailer cargo straps. In doing so, it eliminates the hand strain associated with manually winding straps. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that the straps are neat and organized. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Savannah sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SVH-244, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

