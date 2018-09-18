InventHelp Inventor Develops Easily Portable Potty Chair for Children (MTN-3111)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Mt. Vernon, N.Y., has designed a portable children's potty chair that would be extremely convenient to take along on outings.

The EASY POTTY would serve as a convenient, sanitary and portable children's potty while traveling or outdoors. It is ideal when restrooms are not readily available or when restrooms have long lines and children just "have to go."

It could also be taken along on outings with a toddler to ensure that the potty training regimen is not interrupted because of lack of suitable facilities.

The inventor described the inspiration for her idea. "I was inspired to come up with the EASY POTTY while visiting with family in Florida. My young cousin needed to use the restroom, but the lines were extremely long."

