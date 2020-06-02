InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Access Cat Transporter (TRO-266)

PITTSBURGH, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While conventional pet carriers are effective for transporting animals for travel, grooming or veterinarian visits, getting them inside and back out can be a challenge. Fortunately, an inventor from Maple, Ontario, has solved this problem.

She designed SUPER CARRIER to provide optimum space for loading and unloading a cat into a carrier. A better option than existing models with small side doors, it reduces stress for both the cat and its owner and is versatile for use with different-sized cats. This unique carrier is also durable, practical and easy to use. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "As an owner of multiple cats," she said, "I have always had difficulty getting my pets in and out of a conventional carrier because the door is so small and on the side."

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently patent-pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-266, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

