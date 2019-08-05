InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Access Duck Hunting Knife (AVZ-1835)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to easily access my hunting knife," said an inventor from Pitkin, Louisiana. "This inspired me to develop a storage unit that could be attached to the front of a vest."

He developed the patent pending DUCK CALL KNIFE ALL GAME CALL KNIVES which features an attractive and eye-catching appearance that may appeal to duck hunters. This invention may provide a great conversation piece among sportsmen. Additionally, it may provide the ideal gift for a duck hunter that may be a collectible.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AVZ-1835, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

