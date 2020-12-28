InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy-Access Jar (AAD-378)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I grew tired of scraping contents out of the bottoms of jars, so I conceived of the MADALYNN STYLE JAR to ease this task," said an inventor, from Monroe, Ga.

The MADALYNN STYLE JAR ensures easy access to all of the contents of the jar, and it avoids messy hands by eliminating the need to stick hands in the jar. This prevents wastage of contents, as well as the hassle of grocery costs. The easy-to-use jar serves as a practical alternative to conventional jars. Additionally, it improves hygiene, as it prevents germs and bacteria on hands from contaminating the product inside.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta II office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 08-AAD-378, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

