InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Access Wallet Accessory (DPH-617)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Greeley, Colo., has developed the EASY TABS, specially designed attachments that are used to conveniently remove a credit card, license, insurance card, etc., out of a wallet.

"When I was a cashier, I saw a lot of people struggle to remove cards from their wallets. My invention eases this task," said the inventor. The EASY TABS provide quick identification and retrieval of a card from a wallet. They eliminate the struggle of removing a card from a wallet. They will also alert a user when a card is missing from his/her wallet. The accessories may provide peace of mind to users. They are easy to attach and use, and will save time and effort when looking for and retrieving various cards. These practical and convenient attachments are producible in various sizes, shapes, colors and designs. Male and female variations can also be produced.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-617, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

