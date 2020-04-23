InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy and Effective Way to Wash Dishes in the Sink (HTM-7985)

PITTSBURGH, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've worked in many kitchens and wanted to create a better way to wash dishes and save water," said an inventor, from Waukesha, Wis., "so I invented the WATERSAVER PLUS."

The patent-pending invention provides an easier, more effective way to wash dishes in the kitchen sink. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional cleaning tools and sponges. As a result, it saves time and effort, it increases efficiency and it could help to save water. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households and restaurants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design simplifies the task of washing dishes in the sink."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-7985, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

