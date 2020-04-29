InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy and Efficient Hair Extensions (JKN-132)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have worked in the cosmetology industry for 40 years and wanted to create an improved hair extension design for stylists and clients," said an inventor, from Jackson, Miss., "so I invented the HOLEY WEAVE."

The invention provides a safer, easier way to apply hair extensions to hair. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional hair extensions and weaves. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could help to prevent discomfort and messes. The invention features a secure design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for women, hairstylists and salons. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to use messy glues, clamps or a needle and thread to apply hair extensions."

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JKN-132, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

