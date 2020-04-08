InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Applicator for Medications (NWO-348)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a registered nurse, I have to insert medications vaginally in labor and delivery," said an inventor from Paulina, La. "I came up with this idea to make it easier to get the medication exactly where it needs to be."

She developed the WHITNEY APPLICATOR to efficiently insert medications into the vagina or rectum. The design eliminates the need to use fingers to insert medications. It prevents medications from getting lost during insertion. The accessory is usable with multiple pills at once. In addition, the invention ensures that the procedure is sanitary, which reduces infection rate.

The original design was submitted to the New Orleans sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NWO-348, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

