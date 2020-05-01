InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Apply Foundation (LAX-1142)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a small amount of foundation to hide a blemish, but had to buy an entire bottle of foundation as well as a brush to cover a small spot," said an inventor from Encino, California. "This inspired me to develop an improved, economical method of packaging foundation."

She developed the patent pending LOVEROX COSMETICS to provide a convenient means of applying foundation that could save users valuable time, energy and money. This improved packaging design would be produced in a lightweight, compact and portable unit. Additionally, it would eliminate the mess and spills of traditional foundation packages and would feature a sanitary design.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LAX-1142, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

