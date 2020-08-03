InventHelp Inventor Develops Easy Assist Wheelchair (PIT-1047)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am employed as a beautician and have an elderly client with a disabled sister that no longer can visit the park as it is too hard for her to push her sister," said an inventor from Butler, Pennsylvania. "This inspired me to develop a better motorized wheelchair that caregivers can control."

She developed MANDY'S HELPING HAND WHEELCHAIR to allow caregivers to confidently navigate the wheelchair over long distances without fatigue or strain. This invention could be safely and effortlessly controlled from the rear of the wheelchair. This convenient and practical wheelchair may result in individuals venturing out more often.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-1047, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

